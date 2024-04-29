Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

APRIL 29, 2024

10 Powerful Body Language Secrets

The quickest way to establish a connection with someone is by shaking their hand

#1

If you want to uncover the truth, pay attention to people's eyes, hands, and feet

#2

Boost your confidence by speaking slowly, tilting your head slightly upward, and walking with purpose

#3

Encourage more participation by nodding your head to show agreement and active listening

#4

Create a positive atmosphere by speaking with a smile and using gentle body language

#5

Show agreement by echoing someone's words back to them; it helps build trust

#6

Enhance your speech and feel at ease by incorporating hand gestures

#7

#8

Avoid fidgeting, like tapping your foot or playing with your hair, as it can be distracting and give off the impression of disinterest

#9

Standing tall and straight demonstrates confidence and approachability

Utilize facial expressions to demonstrate that you are actively listening and comprehending the other person's words

#10

