Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 29, 2024
10 Powerful Body Language Secrets
The quickest way to establish a connection with someone is by shaking their hand
#1
If you want to uncover the truth, pay attention to people's eyes, hands, and feet
#2
Boost your confidence by speaking slowly, tilting your head slightly upward, and walking with purpose
#3
Encourage more participation by nodding your head to show agreement and active listening
#4
Create a positive atmosphere by speaking with a smile and using gentle body language
#5
Show agreement by echoing someone's words back to them; it helps build trust
#6
Enhance your speech and feel at ease by incorporating hand gestures
#7
#8
Avoid fidgeting, like tapping your foot or playing with your hair, as it can be distracting and give off the impression of disinterest
#9
Standing tall and straight demonstrates confidence and approachability
Utilize facial expressions to demonstrate that you are actively listening and comprehending the other person's words
#10
