Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 25, 2023

10 powerful moving-on quotes

"Don't dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer." - Denis Waitley

Image Source: pexels

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill

Nothing is permanent

Image Source: pexels

 "The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation unless you realize that the situation is over, you cannot move forward." - Steve Maraboli

Let go the distress

Image Source: pexels

"Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world." - Harriet Tubman

Be courageous

Image Source: pexels

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." - Nelson Mandela

The greatest glory

Image Source: pexels

“The choice isn’t to move on—life moves whether I want it to or not. No, the choice is to look forward, not backward, to take a step because refusing to move won’t draw the past nearer, only postpone better days.” - Caroline George

Look forward

Image Source: pexels

“And yet, she sees, people find a way to survive, to go on.” - Khaled Hosseini

Let it be

Image Source: pexels

"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." - Albert Einstein

Ideal definition of life

Image Source: pexels

"Don't let yesterday take up too much of today." - Will Rogers

Focus on today

Image Source: pexels

"The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance." - Alan Watts

Accept change

Image Source: pexels

