Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
10 powerful moving-on quotes
"Don't dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer." - Denis Waitley
Watch next steps
"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill
Nothing is permanent
"The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation unless you realize that the situation is over, you cannot move forward." - Steve Maraboli
Let go the distress
"Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world." - Harriet Tubman
Be courageous
"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." - Nelson Mandela
The greatest glory
“The choice isn’t to move on—life moves whether I want it to or not. No, the choice is to look forward, not backward, to take a step because refusing to move won’t draw the past nearer, only postpone better days.” - Caroline George
Look forward
“And yet, she sees, people find a way to survive, to go on.” - Khaled Hosseini
Let it be
"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." - Albert Einstein
Ideal definition of life
"Don't let yesterday take up too much of today." - Will Rogers
Focus on today
"The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance." - Alan Watts
Accept change
