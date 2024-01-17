Heading 3
10 Practical hacks to train your brain
Using your non-dominant hand strengthens your mind. This would be challenging and is a great way to increase brain activity
Use Your Non-Dominant Hand
Coming up with new jokes sharpens your brain and wit. A sense of humor is necessary in life and can be developed
Make Up Jokes
Socializing tends to engage multiple areas of the brain. To train your brain and develop optimal cognitive abilities, you should have meaningful relationships in your life
Socialize
Learning sign language is not an easy task, especially when there is no urgent need. It significantly develops your ability of sense perception
Learn Sign Language
Eat a brain-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins
Eat healthy
Doing something new over and over again, helps you do new things better and faster by improving specific cognitive functions
Do Something Different Repeatedly
Meditation improves attention, focus, empathy, and immunity. Meditation increases the capacity of working memory
Meditate
Try puzzles, video games, swimming, running, yoga, dance, acting, art, or any other activities that keep your brain active and improve cognitive functions
Brain Training Exercises & Games
Get enough quality sleep
It allows your brain to rest and consolidate information
Read regularly to expand your knowledge and stimulate your brain
Reading
