Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 17, 2024

10 Practical hacks to train your brain

Using your non-dominant hand strengthens your mind. This would be challenging and is a great way to increase brain activity

Use Your Non-Dominant Hand

Coming up with new jokes sharpens your brain and wit. A sense of humor is necessary in life and can be developed

Make Up Jokes

Socializing tends to engage multiple areas of the brain. To train your brain and develop optimal cognitive abilities, you should have meaningful relationships in your life

Socialize

Learning sign language is not an easy task, especially when there is no urgent need. It significantly develops your ability of sense perception

Learn Sign Language

Eat a brain-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins

Eat healthy 

Doing something new over and over again, helps you do new things better and faster by improving specific cognitive functions

Do Something Different Repeatedly

Meditation improves attention, focus, empathy, and immunity. Meditation increases the capacity of working memory

Meditate

Try puzzles, video games, swimming, running, yoga, dance, acting, art, or any other activities that keep your brain active and improve cognitive functions

Brain Training Exercises & Games

Get enough quality sleep

It allows your brain to rest and consolidate information

Read regularly to expand your knowledge and stimulate your brain

Reading 

