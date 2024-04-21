Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 21, 2024
10 Pristine Lakes Of India
This lake is a surreal beauty amidst the stunning landscape of Ladakh
Pangong Tso
Image Source: Freepik
Located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, known for its stunning beauty and beautiful houseboats
Dal Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as Changu Lake, it's situated in Sikkim and offers breathtaking views of the stunning hilly landscape
Tsomgo Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Nestled in the Kumaon foothills of the Himalayas, it's a popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand as it offers activities and picturesque views
Nainital Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Located in North Sikkim, it's one of the highest lakes in the world and revered by both Buddhists and Sikhs for its religious significance
Gurudongmar Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, located in Odisha and a haven for migratory birds
Chilika Lake
Image Source: Freepik
The largest lake in Kerala, and longest in India; known for its backwater tourism. A pristine spot in God’s own country !
Vembanad Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Situated in Manipur, it's known for the phumdis (floating islands) and the Keibul Lamjao National Park; offering various experiences for tourists!
Loktak Lake
Image Source: Freepik
This lake is also known as Barapani Lake, it's located in Meghalaya and offers water sports and scenic views
Umiam Lake
Image Source: Freepik
A freshwater lake in Kerala's Wayanad district, surrounded by forests and hills, popular for boating opportunities; ideal for adventure enthusiasts
Pookode Lake
Image Source: Freepik
