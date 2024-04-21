Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

april 21, 2024

10 Pristine Lakes Of India 

This lake is a surreal beauty amidst the stunning landscape of Ladakh 

Pangong Tso

Located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, known for its stunning beauty and beautiful houseboats

Dal Lake

Also known as Changu Lake, it's situated in Sikkim and offers breathtaking views of the stunning hilly landscape 

Tsomgo Lake

Nestled in the Kumaon foothills of the Himalayas, it's a popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand as it offers activities and picturesque views 

Nainital Lake

Located in North Sikkim, it's one of the highest lakes in the world and revered by both Buddhists and Sikhs for its religious significance 

Gurudongmar Lake

Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, located in Odisha and a haven for migratory birds

Chilika Lake

The largest lake in Kerala, and longest in India;  known for its backwater tourism. A pristine spot in God’s own country !

Vembanad Lake

Situated in Manipur, it's known for the phumdis (floating islands) and the Keibul Lamjao National Park; offering various experiences for tourists! 

Loktak Lake

This lake is also known as Barapani Lake, it's located in Meghalaya and offers water sports and scenic views

Umiam Lake

A freshwater lake in Kerala's Wayanad district, surrounded by forests and hills, popular for boating opportunities; ideal for adventure enthusiasts 

Pookode Lake

