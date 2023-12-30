Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

December 30, 2023

10 productive Habits to have in 2024 

Stay away from your phone, or try to minimize your screen time. It takes a major chunk of time 

Minimize your screen time

Image Source: Pexels

Start your day by identifying the most critical tasks. Focus on the high-priority tasks first 

Prioritize Tasks

Image Source: Pexels

Follow your morning routine by including Meditation and Yoga that would help you to establish a positive tone for the day

Morning Routine

Image Source: Pexels

Taking regular short breaks during your work shift enhances your productivity and keeps your mood fresh 

Regular Breaks 

Image Source: Pexels

Try to learn some new skills like dancing, singing, or playing any instrument 

Image Source: Pexels

Learn new skills

Managing your time is a crucial step for enhancing your productivity. Be mindful while distributing your professional and personal life

Time Management 

Image Source: Pexels

Having optimistic people around will influence your thought process in a positive manner 

Positive Friend Circle

Image Source: Pexels

For every small successful step, treat yourself in a special manner to praise your inner self

Reward yourself

Image Source: Pexels

Eat Healthy 

Image Source: Pexels

Intake of a nutritious and healthy diet fosters a good physique and stable mental health

When stressed, try doing activities that might make you feel relaxed and at ease

Stress Management 

Image Source: Pexels

