Nikita Vishwakarma
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
10 Promise Day quotes
"I promise to be your strength whenever you fall weak"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"I promise to never let you feel alone in this world"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"I promise to stand by you, no matter what storms may come our way"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"I promise to cherish every moment with you as a precious gift"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"I promise to love you more each day, even when we're old and gray"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"I promise to listen to your heart with compassion and understanding"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"I promise to be your partner in all of life's adventures"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"I promise to support your dreams and encourage you to reach for the stars"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"I promise to be your rock, your shelter, and your safe haven"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"I promise to hold your hand through thick and thin, till the end of time"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
