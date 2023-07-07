Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava 

Lifestyle

July 07, 2023

10 Protein Rich Food To Build Muscles

Chicken breast is a lean source of protein, low in fat, and high in essential amino acids, making it an excellent choice for muscle building

Image: Pexels 

Chicken Breast

Greek yogurt is packed with protein and also contains beneficial probiotics. It can be consumed on its own or used as a base for smoothies or protein-rich snacks

Image: Pexels

Greek Yogurt

Eggs are a complete protein source, meaning they provide all the essential amino acids your body needs. They are also versatile and can be prepared in various ways

Eggs

Image: Pexels

Cottage cheese is a great source of slow-digesting casein protein. It also contains a good amount of calcium and is low in fat, making it beneficial for muscle growth and recovery

Cottage Cheese

Image: Pexels

Tofu

Image: Pexels

Tofu, made from soybeans, is a plant-based protein source that is rich in essential amino acids. It is a versatile ingredient that can be used in stir-fries, salads, or as a meat substitute

Image: Pexels

Lentils

Lentils are a legume that provides both protein and carbohydrates. They are high in fiber, making them a nutritious choice for muscle development and overall health

Salmon is a fatty fish that not only provides protein but also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and aid in muscle recovery

Salmon

Image: Pexels

Quinoa is a grain-like seed that is a complete protein source, offering all nine essential amino acids. It is also high in fiber and contains various vitamins and minerals

Quinoa

Image: Pexels 

Almonds

Image: Pexels 

Almonds are a good source of protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants. They can be enjoyed as a snack or used as a topping for salads or yogurt to add protein and texture

Image: Pexels 

Whey protein supplements are a convenient way to increase your protein intake, especially after workouts when your muscles need to recover and rebuild. Whey protein is quickly absorbed by the body and is rich in essential amino acids

Whey Protein

