Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

july 09, 2024

10 Psychological truths nobody taught you

The deeper your feelings are, the harder they are to express

#1

Image Source: Pexels

When your intentions are pure, you don't lose anyone, they lose you

#2

Image Source: Pexels

The faster you eat, the more you gain weight

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Actions prove who someone is; words just prove who someone wants to be

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Never mess with someone who is not afraid to be alone. You'll lose every single time

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Listening to sad songs actually creates positive emotions

Image Source: Pexels

#6

Easily distracted people are often more creative

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Your mind can sense someone staring at you even while you're asleep

#8

Image Source: Pexels

People who walk at a quicker pace are generally seen as more happy and confident than those who walk slowly

#9

Image Source: Pexels

The more you try to suppress a thought, the more likely it is to resurface

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here