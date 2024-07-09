Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 09, 2024
10 Psychological truths nobody taught you
The deeper your feelings are, the harder they are to express
#1
Image Source: Pexels
When your intentions are pure, you don't lose anyone, they lose you
#2
Image Source: Pexels
The faster you eat, the more you gain weight
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Actions prove who someone is; words just prove who someone wants to be
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Never mess with someone who is not afraid to be alone. You'll lose every single time
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Listening to sad songs actually creates positive emotions
Image Source: Pexels
#6
Easily distracted people are often more creative
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Your mind can sense someone staring at you even while you're asleep
#8
Image Source: Pexels
People who walk at a quicker pace are generally seen as more happy and confident than those who walk slowly
#9
Image Source: Pexels
The more you try to suppress a thought, the more likely it is to resurface
#10
Image Source: Pexels
