Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
March 03, 2024
10 Psychology books to read
Explores the two systems of thinking that drive human decision-making: fast, intuitive thinking and slower deliberate thinking
Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
Offers profound insights into finding purpose and meaning in life, drawn from Frankl's experiences as a Holocaust survivor
Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl
Investigates the science of habit formation and how habits shape our lives personally and professionally
The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg
Examines the strengths and value of introversion in a culture that often favors extroversion
Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking by Susan Cain
Explores the significance of emotional intelligence in various aspects of life, including relationships and work
Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ by Daniel Goleman
Discusses the effects of trauma on the brain and body, along with innovative approaches to trauma recovery
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk
Investigates the irrational tendencies in human decision-making and their implications for behavior
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions by Dan Ariely
Offers an engaging exploration of psychopathy, its diagnosis, treatment, and cultural impact
The Psychopath Test: A Journey Through the Madness Industry by Jon Ronson
The Willpower Instinct: How Self-Control Works, Why It Matters, and What You Can Do to Get More of It by Kelly McGonigal
Provides insights into the science of willpower and practical strategies for enhancing self-control
Examines the importance of grit, a combination of passion and perseverance, in achieving long-term goals and success
Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth
