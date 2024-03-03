Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

March 03, 2024

10 Psychology books to read

Explores the two systems of thinking that drive human decision-making: fast, intuitive thinking and slower deliberate thinking

 Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

Offers profound insights into finding purpose and meaning in life, drawn from Frankl's experiences as a Holocaust survivor

 Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl 

Investigates the science of habit formation and how habits shape our lives personally and professionally

The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg 

Examines the strengths and value of introversion in a culture that often favors extroversion

Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking by Susan Cain 

Explores the significance of emotional intelligence in various aspects of life, including relationships and work

 Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ by Daniel Goleman 

Discusses the effects of trauma on the brain and body, along with innovative approaches to trauma recovery

The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk 

Investigates the irrational tendencies in human decision-making and their implications for behavior

Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions by Dan Ariely 

Offers an engaging exploration of psychopathy, its diagnosis, treatment, and cultural impact

The Psychopath Test: A Journey Through the Madness Industry by Jon Ronson

The Willpower Instinct: How Self-Control Works, Why It Matters, and What You Can Do to Get More of It by Kelly McGonigal 

Provides insights into the science of willpower and practical strategies for enhancing self-control

Examines the importance of grit, a combination of passion and perseverance, in achieving long-term goals and success

 Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth 

