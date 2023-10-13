Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
OCTOBER 13, 2023
10 Pujo outfits
The quintessential choice for women, paired with exquisite jewelry for an elegant look
Traditional Red and White Sari
Image Source: Pexels
A classic, comfortable choice for the men; vibrant colors and patterns to make a statement
Dhoti and Kurta for Men
Image Source: Pexels
Blend traditional and modern styles, sarees with off-shoulder blouses or kurta with denim
Contemporary Fusion Attire
Image Source: Pexels
A must-have for fashion-forward women - Intricate embroidery and vibrant colors
Lehenga
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its delicate motifs and sheer texture - symbol of grace and tradition
Jamdani Saree
Image Source: Pexels
Luxurious silk fabric with ornate embroidery. This is perfect for Ashtami or Navami
Silk Panjabi for Men
Image Source: Pexels
Graceful and trendy options for women. Flowy and comfortable for dancing during 'Dhunuchi Naach'
Sharara and Gharara Sets
Image Source: Pexels
Elegant and practical for the festivities, A combination of comfort and style
Kurta-Palazzo Sets
Image Source: Pexels
Showcase your love for indigenous crafts in Baluchari, Tant, or Kantha sarees as they are timeless
Bengali Handloom Sarees
Image Source: Pexels
Kids' Ethnic Wear
Image Source: Pexels
Don't forget the little ones, Cute anarkalis, kurta pajamas, or lehengas
