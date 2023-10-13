Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 13, 2023

10 Pujo outfits

The quintessential choice for women, paired with exquisite jewelry for an elegant look

Traditional Red and White Sari

Image Source: Pexels

A classic, comfortable choice for the men; vibrant colors and patterns to make a statement

Dhoti and Kurta for Men

Image Source: Pexels

Blend traditional and modern styles, sarees with off-shoulder blouses or kurta with denim

Contemporary Fusion Attire

Image Source: Pexels

A must-have for fashion-forward women - Intricate embroidery and vibrant colors

Lehenga

Image Source: Pexels

Known for its delicate motifs and sheer texture - symbol of grace and tradition 

Jamdani Saree

Image Source: Pexels

Luxurious silk fabric with ornate embroidery. This is perfect for Ashtami or Navami

Silk Panjabi for Men

Image Source: Pexels

Graceful and trendy options for women. Flowy and comfortable for dancing during 'Dhunuchi Naach'

Sharara and Gharara Sets

Image Source: Pexels

Elegant and practical for the festivities, A combination of comfort and style

Kurta-Palazzo Sets

Image Source: Pexels

Showcase your love for indigenous crafts in Baluchari, Tant, or Kantha sarees as they are timeless

Bengali Handloom Sarees

Image Source: Pexels

Kids' Ethnic Wear

Image Source: Pexels

Don't forget the little ones, Cute anarkalis, kurta pajamas, or lehengas

