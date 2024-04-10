Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 10, 2024
10 Punjabi dishes to try
This creamy and buttery chicken dish with a sweet tomato sauce flavored with fenugreek tastes best with rice or bread
Chicken Makhani
Image Source: freepik
Paratha is a famous flatbread from Punjab, can be eaten either in sweet or savory taste, enjoyed at any time of the day
Paratha
Image Source: freepik
This tender and flavorful dish is famously known for its rich tomato, ginger, and garlic sauce, and is loved by people of all ages
Butter chicken
Image Source: freepik
This deep-fried fish in breadcrumbs, served with lime and chili, is crispy outside and tender inside, perfect for fish lovers
Amritsari fish
Image Source: freepik
A maize flour flatbread rich in vitamins and fiber is a perfect dish for every Punjabi food lovers
Image Source: Pexels
Makke Di Roti
This traditional Punjabi Kebab is made with paneer marinated in spices and served with yogurt dip, a tempting starter dish
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: freepik
This mouth-watering dish featuring spinach and mustard greens, offers a subtle yet spicy flavor, a power-packed dish full of vegetables and nutrients
Sarson ka Saag
Image Source: freepik
Shami Kebab
Image Source: freepik
Patties made with beef or yellow split peas, lightly fried to a golden finish, a flavorful and perfect as a snack or appetizer
Shahi Tukra
Image Source: freepik
A Punjabi bread pudding with a creamy milk sauce, often garnished with rose petals, and nuts, making it a delightful dessert option
A sweet dish made with milk, sugar, and ghee, has a soft texture and can adjusted to suit different tastes
Doodhi Ka Halwa
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.