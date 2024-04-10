Heading 3

10 Punjabi dishes to try

This creamy and buttery chicken dish with a sweet tomato sauce flavored with fenugreek tastes best with rice or bread

Chicken Makhani

Paratha is a famous flatbread from Punjab, can be eaten either in sweet or savory taste, enjoyed at any time of the day

Paratha

This tender and flavorful dish is famously known for its rich tomato, ginger, and garlic sauce, and is loved by people of all ages

Butter chicken

This deep-fried fish in breadcrumbs, served with lime and chili, is crispy outside and tender inside, perfect for fish lovers

Amritsari fish

A maize flour flatbread rich in vitamins and fiber is a perfect dish for every Punjabi food lovers

Makke Di Roti

This traditional Punjabi Kebab is made with paneer marinated in spices and served with yogurt dip, a tempting starter dish

Paneer Tikka

This mouth-watering dish featuring spinach and mustard greens, offers a subtle yet spicy flavor, a power-packed dish full of vegetables and nutrients

Sarson ka Saag

Shami Kebab

Patties made with beef or yellow split peas, lightly fried to a golden finish, a flavorful and perfect as a snack or appetizer

Shahi Tukra

A Punjabi bread pudding with a creamy milk sauce, often garnished with rose petals, and nuts, making it a delightful dessert option

A sweet dish made with milk, sugar, and ghee, has a soft texture and can adjusted to suit different tastes

Doodhi Ka Halwa

