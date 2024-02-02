Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 2, 2024
10 qualities in a friend you must seek
A good friend can be relied upon with utmost confidence and trust, no matter the situation
Trustworthy
A Good Friend is Supportive. Be it your good or bad days, they will always be there to back you
Supportive
The quality of empathy is a vital characteristic of a great friend. A true friend can understand and share your emotions
Empathy
A Good friend accepts your individuality and uniqueness. Acceptance in a friendship creates a safe space where you can be genuine without needing masks
Acceptance
A good buddy does not make you feel ashamed or defensive about your choices. They are non-judgemental
Non-Judgemental
The quality of selflessness in an exceptional friend is proof of their genuine care and consideration for your well-being
Selflessness
A good friend is emotionally available. They are willing to engage in meaningful conversations, offering their full attention and empathy without distraction or judgment
Emotionally Available
Everybody makes mistakes in a relationship or friendship, but only a good friend knows the significance of forgiveness in companionship
Forgiving
A tell-tale trait of a good friend is that they understand when you ask for personal boundaries and limits. They respect your personal space
Personal Space
A good friend uplifts and inspires you to reach your full potential and will always have your back to support your goals and aspirations
Motivating
