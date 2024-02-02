Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

10 qualities in a friend you must seek 

A good friend can be relied upon with utmost confidence and trust, no matter the situation

Trustworthy

Image: Pexels

A Good Friend is Supportive. Be it your good or bad days, they will always be there to back you

Supportive

Image: Pexels

The quality of empathy is a vital characteristic of a great friend. A true friend can understand and share your emotions 

Empathy

Image: Pexels

A Good friend accepts your individuality and uniqueness. Acceptance in a friendship creates a safe space where you can be genuine without needing masks

Acceptance

Image: Pexels

A good buddy does not make you feel ashamed or defensive about your choices. They are non-judgemental

Non-Judgemental 

Image: Pexels

The quality of selflessness in an exceptional friend is proof of their genuine care and consideration for your well-being

Selflessness

Image: Pexels

A good friend is emotionally available. They are willing to engage in meaningful conversations, offering their full attention and empathy without distraction or judgment

Emotionally Available 

Image: Pexels

Everybody makes mistakes in a relationship or friendship, but only a good friend knows the significance of forgiveness in companionship

Forgiving

Image: Pexels

A tell-tale trait of a good friend is that they understand when you ask for personal boundaries and limits. They respect your personal space 

Personal Space 

Image: Pexels

A good friend uplifts and inspires you to reach your full potential and will always have your back to support your goals and aspirations 

Motivating

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here