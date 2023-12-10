Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DecembeR 10, 2023

10 queries to bring your partner closer 

What is something you've always wanted to do together as a couple that we haven't yet ?

What is a memory that will always make you laugh?

What is a lesson that you've learned in the past that you carry with you?

What is something that you would like to be remembered for?

What is a quality that you admire in others and wish to develop in yourself?

When was the last time you felt truly alive? What were you doing? 

What is an event or experience that changed your perspective on-life?

What is one thing that you wish others knew about you?

What is something that you often stress about, but know you shouldn't?

What is a fear that you have and would like to Overcome?

