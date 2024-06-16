Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 16, 2024
10 personal growth books for women
This book celebrates the importance of sisterhood & offers practical advice for building a like-minded network of women who lift each other
Girl Code
Image: Freepik
This book explores how embracing vulnerability can lead to more meaningful connections & greater success in both personal & professional spheres
Daring Greatly
Image: Happiness library Instagram
Christine Caine shares her journey of overcoming shame & encourages readers to embrace their true selves without apology
Unashamed
Image: Horacio Printing Instagram
This book introduces you to the concept of creating a morning routine that sets you up for success, productivity, and focus
The Miracle Morning
Image: Bookledge Instagram
This book teaches you how to prioritize yourself in just one minute a day, helping you to recharge & find balance amidst the chaos
One Minute For Yourself
Image: Freepik
Fear can hold us back from pursuing our dreams. This book guides you through transforming fear into faith, trusting the universe & cultivating abundance
Image: Freepik
The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith
This book inspires women to let go of the lies they tell themselves and embrace who they are
Girl, Wash Your Face
Image: Jennifer Johnson Instagram
A witty and practical guide to help women overcome self-doubt and achieve their goals
You Are a Badass
Image: Freepik
Rhimes shares her journey of saying "yes" to new opportunities and how it transformed her life
Year of Yes
Image: Freepik
Gilbert shares insights on creativity and living a fulfilling life without fear
Big Magic
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.