Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 16, 2024

10 personal growth books for women 

This book celebrates the importance of sisterhood & offers practical advice for building a like-minded network of women who lift each other

Girl Code

Image: Freepik

This book explores how embracing vulnerability can lead to more meaningful connections & greater success in both personal & professional spheres

Daring Greatly

Image: Happiness library Instagram 

Christine Caine shares her journey of overcoming shame & encourages readers to embrace their true selves without apology

Unashamed

Image: Horacio Printing Instagram 

This book introduces you to the concept of creating a morning routine that sets you up for success, productivity, and focus

The Miracle Morning

Image: Bookledge Instagram 

This book teaches you how to prioritize yourself in just one minute a day, helping you to recharge & find balance amidst the chaos

One Minute For Yourself

Image: Freepik

Fear can hold us back from pursuing our dreams. This book guides you through transforming fear into faith, trusting the universe & cultivating abundance

Image: Freepik

The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith

This book inspires women to let go of the lies they tell themselves and embrace who they are

Girl, Wash Your Face

Image: Jennifer Johnson Instagram 

A witty and practical guide to help women overcome self-doubt and achieve their goals

You Are a Badass

Image: Freepik

Rhimes shares her journey of saying "yes" to new opportunities and how it transformed her life

Year of Yes

Image: Freepik

Gilbert shares insights on creativity and living a fulfilling life without fear

Big Magic

Image: Freepik

