Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 21, 2024
10 questions to ask your Mom
What is that one dream that you wished to achieve when you were young?
What were the challenges you faced when you were of our age ?
What new thing you wanted to do, but never got a chance?
What was your favorite memory from your childhood?
What are your hopes and wishes for me?
If you could go back and change one thing what would it be?
What’s the most important life lesson you want me to remember?
Is there anything you have not told me yet but want to?
What is that one piece of advice that you would give to your younger self?
How becoming a mother changed your life?
