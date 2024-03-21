Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 21, 2024

10 questions to ask your Mom

What is that one dream that you wished to achieve when you were young?

#1

What were the challenges you faced when you were of our age ?

#2

What new thing you wanted to do, but never got a chance?

#3

What was your favorite memory from your childhood?

#4

What are your hopes and wishes for me?

#5

If you could go back and change one thing what would it be?

#6

What’s the most important life lesson you want me to remember?

#7

Is there anything you have not told me yet but want to?

#8

#9

What is that one piece of advice that you would give to your younger self?

How becoming a mother changed your life?

#10

