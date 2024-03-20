Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 20, 2024

10 Questions to Ask Yourself

What's your favorite time of day?

#1

Image Source: Freepik

What's your biggest weakness?

#2

Image Source: Freepik

What is that one thing that inspires you?

#3

Image Source: Freepik

What are three things you can not live without?

#4

Image Source: Freepik

If you are given a free ticket what is that one place you want to visit?

Image Source: Freepik

#5

What is the one thing you notice when you meet someone?

#6

Image Source: Freepik

What is your best way to relax?

#7

Image Source: Freepik

What is your comfort food?

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

What is that one thing that you fear about the most?

Which is the one fictional character you can relate to?

 #10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here