Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

10 questions to begin conversation

Tell me something about yourself

#1

What things do you like the most? 

#2 

What are the top three items on your bucket list? 

#3 

What is your proudest achievement?

  #4

Tell me your favorite joke

  #5

If you could take one prop from any movie set, what would it be?

 #6

What kind of movies do you prefer to watch?

 #7

Who was your first celebrity crush? 

  #8

Do you create a New Year’s resolution list?

#9

What attracts you the most in a guy?

#10 

