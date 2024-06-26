Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 26, 2024

10 Quick and Easy Baking Soda Beauty Hacks

Mix 1 tbsp baking soda with 1 tsp water. Gently scrub your face in circular motions to exfoliate and brighten your skin

Exfoliating Face Scrub

Image Source: Freepik

Combine a pinch of baking soda with your toothpaste and brush for a minute. Rinse thoroughly to help whiten your teeth

Teeth Whitening

Image Source: Freepik

Sprinkle a small amount of baking soda onto your roots and brush through to absorb excess oil and freshen up your hair

Dry Shampoo

Image Source: Freepik

Add 3 tbsp baking soda to warm water and soak your feet in it for 15-20 minutes to soften skin and reduce odor

Foot Soak

Image Source: Freepik

Make a paste with baking soda and water. Rub it onto your nails with a brush to clean and whiten them

Image Source: Freepik

Nail Cleaner

Pat a small amount of baking soda under your arms to neutralize body odor without harsh chemicals

Deodorant

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 tsp baking soda with 2 tsp water. Apply to blackhead-prone areas, leave for 5 minutes, then rinse off

Blackhead Remover

Image Source: Freepik

Add 1/2 cup baking soda to a cool bath. Soak for 15-20 minutes to relieve sunburned skin

Sunburn Relief

Image Source: Freepik

Hair Clarifier

Image Source: Freepik

Add 1 tsp baking soda to your shampoo once a week to remove product buildup and clarify your hair

Mix a small amount of baking soda with water to form a paste. Apply to pimples, leave for a few minutes, then rinse off

Acne Spot Treatment

Image Source: Freepik

