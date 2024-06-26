Heading 3
10 Quick and Easy Baking Soda Beauty Hacks
Mix 1 tbsp baking soda with 1 tsp water. Gently scrub your face in circular motions to exfoliate and brighten your skin
Exfoliating Face Scrub
Combine a pinch of baking soda with your toothpaste and brush for a minute. Rinse thoroughly to help whiten your teeth
Teeth Whitening
Sprinkle a small amount of baking soda onto your roots and brush through to absorb excess oil and freshen up your hair
Dry Shampoo
Add 3 tbsp baking soda to warm water and soak your feet in it for 15-20 minutes to soften skin and reduce odor
Foot Soak
Make a paste with baking soda and water. Rub it onto your nails with a brush to clean and whiten them
Nail Cleaner
Pat a small amount of baking soda under your arms to neutralize body odor without harsh chemicals
Deodorant
Mix 1 tsp baking soda with 2 tsp water. Apply to blackhead-prone areas, leave for 5 minutes, then rinse off
Blackhead Remover
Add 1/2 cup baking soda to a cool bath. Soak for 15-20 minutes to relieve sunburned skin
Sunburn Relief
Hair Clarifier
Add 1 tsp baking soda to your shampoo once a week to remove product buildup and clarify your hair
Mix a small amount of baking soda with water to form a paste. Apply to pimples, leave for a few minutes, then rinse off
Acne Spot Treatment
