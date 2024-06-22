10 Quick and Easy Sweet Dish Recipes to Try

A crispy, syrupy treat, Instant Jalebi is made by mixing flour, yogurt, and baking powder into a batter. Pipe spirals into hot oil, fry until golden and soak in sugar syrup flavored with saffron and cardamom
Instant Jalebi
A creamy, comforting dessert, Rice Kheer combines cooked rice with milk, sugar, and cardamom. Simmer until thickened, then garnish with nuts and saffron. Serve warm or chilled
Rice Kheer
A South Indian favorite, Rava Kesari is made from semolina, sugar, and ghee. Roast the semolina, add saffron water, then cook with normal water and sugar, adding cardamom and saffron for flavor. Finish with roasted nuts and raisins
Rava Kesari
A quick treat, this mug cake requires just flour, cocoa powder, sugar, and baking powder mixed in a mug with milk, oil, and vanilla. Microwave for a minute and enjoy a warm, gooey dessert
Chocolate Mug Cake
For a quick chocolate fix, melt chocolate chips with condensed milk and a bit of butter. Stir until smooth, pour into a lined dish, and refrigerate until set. Cut into squares and enjoy
Chocolate Fudge
A refreshing summer dessert, Mango Shrikhand blends hung curd with mango puree, sugar, and cardamom. Chill and serve garnished with nuts and saffron strands
Mango Shrikhand
Crush Oreo cookies and mix them with cream cheese. Shape into balls, dip in melted chocolate, and let them set in the fridge. These truffles are easy and delicious
Oreo Truffles
This silky dessert involves a simple caramel sauce topped with a creamy custard. Bake or steam until set, then chill before serving for a delightful treat
Caramel Custard
Banana Pudding
Blend bananas with milk and a few drops of vanilla essence. Top with sliced bananas and cinnamon powder. Refrigerate until ready to serve for a classic, easy dessert
Rich and aromatic, Moong Dal Halwa is made by cooking ground moong dal with ghee, milk, and sugar. Cook until fragrant and golden, then garnish with nuts and serve warm