10 Quick Breakfast Ideas
November 5, 2023
It is one of the healthiest breakfast recipe that can be prepared in a couple of minutes
Omelet
Image Source: Pexels
It is rich in nutrients and acts as a complete meal. Masala Oats tastes yummy when served with lemon juice
Masala Oats
Image Source: Pexels
When getting late, a classic sandwich is a savior. Made with basic ingredients, it is a dish that can be prepared quickly
Classic Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
With its deliciously satisfying taste, it is one of the most preferred go-to breakfast options
Upma
Image Source: Pexels
It is a very fulfilling one-pot breakfast dish prepared with veggies like carrots, beans, etc
Vermicelli Upma
Image Source: Pexels
It is not only healthy but also boosts energy levels. This dish is high in nutrients and low in calories
Makhana Chiwda
Image Source: Pixabay
Soft flaky and a fancy looking pudina dhania paratha is pleasing. You can eat it with pickles
Coriander Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Blend some nuts and dates along with milk to form a healthy and nutritious milkshake in no time
Dates Milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
When in a hurry, cut some fruits and sprinkle black salt, if you like. Finally, you are done with your breakfast
Fruit Salad
Image Source: Pexels
It is the healthiest Indian breakfast and is a combo of Dahi and flattened rice (Chiwda)
Dahi Chiwda
Image Source: Pexels
