10 Quick Breakfast Ideas 

November 5, 2023

It is one of the healthiest breakfast recipe that can be prepared in a couple of minutes

Omelet

It is rich in nutrients and acts as a complete meal. Masala Oats tastes yummy when served with lemon juice

Masala Oats

When getting late, a classic sandwich is a savior. Made with basic ingredients, it is a dish that can be prepared quickly

Classic Sandwich

With its deliciously satisfying taste, it is one of the most preferred go-to breakfast options

Upma

It is a very fulfilling one-pot breakfast dish prepared with veggies like carrots, beans, etc

 Vermicelli Upma

It is not only healthy but also boosts energy levels. This dish is high in nutrients and low in calories

Makhana Chiwda

Soft flaky and a fancy looking pudina dhania paratha is pleasing. You can eat it with pickles

Coriander Paratha

Blend some nuts and dates along with milk to form a healthy and nutritious milkshake in no time

 Dates Milkshake

When in a hurry, cut some fruits and sprinkle black salt, if you like. Finally, you are done with your breakfast 

Fruit Salad

It is the healthiest Indian breakfast and is a combo of Dahi and flattened rice (Chiwda)

 Dahi Chiwda

