Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 13, 2024

10 Quick breakfast options for kids

Pancakes made with mashed bananas and whole wheat flour

Banana Pancakes

Image Source: freepik

Spread peanut butter on a whole wheat tortilla, add banana slices, and roll it up

Peanut Butter Banana Wrap

Image Source: freepik

Layer yogurt with granola and berries for a tasty and nutritious parfait

Yogurt Parfait

Image Source:  freepik

Spread mashed avocado on whole grain toast. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper

Avocado Toast

Image Source:  freepik

Slice apples and spread with almond or peanut butter

Image Source: freepik

Apple Slices with Nut Butter

Choose a whole grain cereal and serve it with milk. Add fresh fruit for extra flavor

Whole Grain Cereal with Milk

Image Source: freepik

Blend fruits like banana, berries, and yogurt to create a quick and delicious smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

Image Source: freepik

Overnight Oats

Image Source: freepik

Mix oats with milk or yogurt, add fruits and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight

Methi Thepla

Image Source: freepik

Flatbread made with whole wheat flour and fenugreek leaves

Whisk eggs, cook them in a pan, and serve with whole grain toast for a protein-packed breakfast that's quick and easy

Scrambled Eggs with Toast

Image Source:  freepik

