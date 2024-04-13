Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 13, 2024
10 Quick breakfast options for kids
Pancakes made with mashed bananas and whole wheat flour
Banana Pancakes
Image Source: freepik
Spread peanut butter on a whole wheat tortilla, add banana slices, and roll it up
Peanut Butter Banana Wrap
Image Source: freepik
Layer yogurt with granola and berries for a tasty and nutritious parfait
Yogurt Parfait
Image Source: freepik
Spread mashed avocado on whole grain toast. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper
Avocado Toast
Image Source: freepik
Slice apples and spread with almond or peanut butter
Image Source: freepik
Apple Slices with Nut Butter
Choose a whole grain cereal and serve it with milk. Add fresh fruit for extra flavor
Whole Grain Cereal with Milk
Image Source: freepik
Blend fruits like banana, berries, and yogurt to create a quick and delicious smoothie
Fruit Smoothie
Image Source: freepik
Overnight Oats
Image Source: freepik
Mix oats with milk or yogurt, add fruits and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight
Methi Thepla
Image Source: freepik
Flatbread made with whole wheat flour and fenugreek leaves
Whisk eggs, cook them in a pan, and serve with whole grain toast for a protein-packed breakfast that's quick and easy
Scrambled Eggs with Toast
Image Source: freepik
