Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 18, 2024
10 quick Oven recipes to try
Impress your guests with these Spice-packed fish fillets that are super easy, delicious and healthy
Macchi ke Sooley
Image: Freepik
Moist, tender, and delicious chicken kebabs are backed in the oven, making it perfect for a party starter
Baked chicken seekh
Image: Freepik
Sticky, saucy, juicy, and crispy, this roasted pork belly is simple yet delicious, adding perfect touch for a dinner party
Roast pork belly
Image: Freepik
Refreshing and tangy this timeless dessert brings back childhood memories, which is worth the efforts
Lemon tart
Image: Freepik
Pasta baked with loads of cheese topped with golden breadcrumbs, this dish is perfect for a cheat meal
Home-style baked pasta
Image: Freepik
A guilt-free snack made with mushrooms, oats, and lentils, these oil-free fitters are delicious with a hot cup of tea
Image: Freepik
Baked mushroom and lentil fritters
Classic roast chicken with a twist, marinated in Indian spices, garlic, tomatoes, and yogurt. This dish is flavorful and mouthwatering
Indian style-baked chicken
Image: Freepik
Making a pizza at home with just a few ingredients results in an insanely delicious treat
Margherita Pizza
Image: Freepik
Enjoy your favorite tea-time snack without any guilt. These baked samosa cones are filled with tangy paneer stuffing, and baked to perfection
Baked paneer samosa
Image: Freepik
Freshly baked cookies with chunks of chocolate and crunchy almonds are irresistible
Chocolate chip and almond cookies
Image: Freepik
