Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 18, 2024

10 quick Oven recipes to try

Impress your guests with these Spice-packed fish fillets that are super easy, delicious and healthy

Macchi ke Sooley

Image: Freepik

Moist, tender, and delicious chicken kebabs are backed in the oven, making it perfect for a party starter

Baked chicken seekh

Image: Freepik

Sticky, saucy, juicy, and crispy, this roasted pork belly is simple yet delicious, adding perfect touch for a dinner party

Roast pork belly

Image: Freepik

Refreshing and tangy this timeless dessert brings back childhood memories, which is worth the efforts

Lemon tart

Image: Freepik

Pasta baked with loads of cheese topped with golden breadcrumbs, this dish is perfect for a cheat meal

Home-style baked pasta

Image: Freepik

A guilt-free snack made with mushrooms, oats, and lentils, these oil-free fitters are delicious with a hot cup of tea

Image: Freepik

Baked mushroom and lentil fritters

 Classic roast chicken with a twist, marinated in Indian spices, garlic, tomatoes, and yogurt. This dish is flavorful and mouthwatering

Indian  style-baked chicken

Image: Freepik

Making a pizza at home with just a few ingredients results in an insanely delicious treat

Margherita Pizza

Image: Freepik

Enjoy your favorite tea-time snack without any guilt. These baked samosa cones are filled with tangy paneer stuffing, and baked to perfection

Baked paneer samosa

Image: Freepik

Freshly baked cookies with chunks of chocolate and crunchy almonds are irresistible 

Chocolate chip and almond cookies

Image: Freepik

