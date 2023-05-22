Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

lifestyle

mAY 22, 2023

10 Quick Snacks For Summers 

Image : Pexels

Chop up your favorite fruits and mix them together for a refreshing and healthy snack

Fruit Salad

Top Greek yogurt with granola and berries for a protein-packed snack

Yogurt And Granola

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

Freeze grapes for a sweet and refreshing snack on a hot day

Frozen Grapes

Image : Pexels

Skewer cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil for a classic Italian snack

Caprese Salad Skewers

Image : Unspalsh

Cut cucumber into rounds and top with hummus for a crunchy and satisfying snack

Cucumber And Hummus Bites

Image : Pexels

Combine cubed watermelon and feta cheese for a sweet and salty snack

Watermelon And Feta Salad

Image : Unspalsh

Grill peach slices and top with honey and yogurt for a decadent summer treat

Grilled Peaches With Honey and Yogurt

Image : Pexels

Blend your favorite fruits and toppings for a healthy and refreshing snack

Smoothie Bowl

Image : Unspalsh

Mix together nuts, seeds, and dried fruit for a satisfying and portable snack

Trail Mix

Image : Unspalsh

Freeze your favorite juice or smoothie into popsicle molds for a refreshing and fun snack

Popsicles

