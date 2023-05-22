mAY 22, 2023
10 Quick Snacks For Summers
Image : Pexels
Chop up your favorite fruits and mix them together for a refreshing and healthy snack
Fruit Salad
Top Greek yogurt with granola and berries for a protein-packed snack
Yogurt And Granola
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
Freeze grapes for a sweet and refreshing snack on a hot day
Frozen Grapes
Image : Pexels
Skewer cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil for a classic Italian snack
Caprese Salad Skewers
Image : Unspalsh
Cut cucumber into rounds and top with hummus for a crunchy and satisfying snack
Cucumber And Hummus Bites
Image : Pexels
Combine cubed watermelon and feta cheese for a sweet and salty snack
Watermelon And Feta Salad
Image : Unspalsh
Grill peach slices and top with honey and yogurt for a decadent summer treat
Grilled Peaches With Honey and Yogurt
Image : Pexels
Blend your favorite fruits and toppings for a healthy and refreshing snack
Smoothie Bowl
Image : Unspalsh
Mix together nuts, seeds, and dried fruit for a satisfying and portable snack
Trail Mix
Image : Unspalsh
Freeze your favorite juice or smoothie into popsicle molds for a refreshing and fun snack
Popsicles
