MOHIT K DIXIT
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 14, 2023
10 Quick Tiffin Ideas
When in a hurry, you can prepare a simple veg sandwich with basic vegetables
Veg Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
It takes only minutes to prepare and is easy to pack
Bread Omelet
Image Source: Pexels
Add some vegetables and sauce of your choice to the paratha
Paratha Roll
Image Source: Pexels
You can go for instant khichdi, as it tastes delicious even if made with basic ingredients
Instant Khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
Prepare masala oats in a pan and pack the same for your tiffin
Oats
Image Source: Pexels
Sometimes, you can pack noodles when in mood for delicious and spicy
Instant Noodles
Image Source: Pexels
Cut your favorite fruits for a healthy and quick tiffin snack
Fruit Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Cheela
Image Source: Pexels
Add chopped onions and tomatoes to besan and spread on your tawa. Cook for a few minutes
It is a healthy option for you to pack upma in your tiffin
Upma
Image Source: Pexels
It is easy to prepare as it takes only 10 to 15 minutes
Poha
Image Source: Pexels
