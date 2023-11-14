Heading 3

MOHIT K DIXIT

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 14, 2023

10 Quick Tiffin Ideas

When in a hurry, you can prepare a simple veg sandwich with basic vegetables

Veg Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels 

It takes only minutes to prepare and is easy to pack

Bread Omelet

Image Source: Pexels 

Add some vegetables and sauce of your choice to the paratha

Paratha Roll

Image Source: Pexels 

You can go for instant khichdi, as it tastes delicious even if made with basic ingredients

Instant Khichdi

Image Source: Pexels 

Prepare masala oats in a pan and pack the same for your tiffin

Oats

Image Source: Pexels 

Sometimes, you can pack noodles when in mood for delicious and spicy

 Instant Noodles

Image Source: Pexels 

Cut your favorite fruits for a healthy and quick tiffin snack

Fruit Salad

Image Source: Pexels

Cheela

Image Source: Pexels 

Add chopped onions and tomatoes to besan and spread on your tawa. Cook for a few minutes

It is a healthy option for you to pack upma in your tiffin

Upma

Image Source: Pexels 

It is easy to prepare as it takes only 10 to 15 minutes

Poha

Image Source: Pexels 

