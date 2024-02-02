Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 2, 2024
10 Quotes about first crush
"The first time you fall in love, it changes your life forever, and no matter how hard you try, the feeling never goes away"
"She had never wanted anything so much as she wanted him, just once to kiss him, just once to touch him"
"He smiled, and all I could think was that I had never seen someone so beautiful in my life"
"The first crush is like a whisper of stardust, a secret longing that lights up the darkest corners of your heart"
"The first crush is the deepest, for it sets the standard of all future loves"
"First crushes are like gentle whispers of love that resonate in the chambers of our hearts, creating melodies of sweet longing"
"The very first moment I beheld him, my heart was irrevocably gone"
"Her laughter was a melody that played on repeat in my mind, forever etched in the corridors of my heart"
“I have a crush on your mind. I fell for your personality. Your looks are just a bonus"
"You had my heart from the moment I saw you"
