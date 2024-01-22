Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 22, 2024

10 quotes by Lord Ram to follow in life 

Impatience is the enemy of wisdom; it propels us to jump to conclusions, judge and condemn rather than to understand

#1

Images: IMDb 

Mother and motherland are greater than heaven!

 Image: IMDb

#2

Never consider your opponent, your enemy smaller than you. What Ravana thought of as ordinary apes and bears destroyed his entire army

 Image: IMDb

#3

Dharma (righteousness) is more important than any divine boon

#4

 Image: IMDb

The greatness of a king lies in being accessible to the humblest citizen

#5

 Image: IMDb

No one can change the direction of the wind, but one can adjust the sails to reach the destination

#6

Image: Gunaa Teamworks’ Twitter 

No matter how wise a person like Ravana, even if he is a ten-headed intelligent one, if he is devoid of Dharma, then destruction is certain

#7

 Image: IMDb

Supporting the unrighteous is also the cause of destruction

#8

 Image: IMDb

Self-control is the warrior's true strength

#9

 Image: IMDb

#10

 Image: IMDb

One who is virtuous and wise, just and merciful, is a true human

