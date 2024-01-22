Heading 3
January 22, 2024
10 quotes by Lord Ram to follow in life
Impatience is the enemy of wisdom; it propels us to jump to conclusions, judge and condemn rather than to understand
Mother and motherland are greater than heaven!
Never consider your opponent, your enemy smaller than you. What Ravana thought of as ordinary apes and bears destroyed his entire army
Dharma (righteousness) is more important than any divine boon
The greatness of a king lies in being accessible to the humblest citizen
No one can change the direction of the wind, but one can adjust the sails to reach the destination
No matter how wise a person like Ravana, even if he is a ten-headed intelligent one, if he is devoid of Dharma, then destruction is certain
Supporting the unrighteous is also the cause of destruction
Self-control is the warrior's true strength
One who is virtuous and wise, just and merciful, is a true human
