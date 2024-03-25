Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
March 23, 2024
10 quotes for aspiring entrepreneurs
If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Success is not what you have, but who you are
#2
Image Source: Pexels
To win without risk is to triumph without glory
#3
Image Source: Pexels
There is only one success- to be able to spend your life in your own way
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune
#6
Image Source: Pexels
A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
What is not started will never get finished
Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm
#10
Image Source: Pexels
