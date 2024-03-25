Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 23, 2024

10 quotes for aspiring entrepreneurs

If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Success is not what you have, but who you are

#2

Image Source: Pexels

To win without risk is to triumph without glory

#3

Image Source: Pexels

There is only one success- to be able to spend your life in your own way

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune

#6

Image Source: Pexels

A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

What is not started will never get finished

Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here