Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 21, 2024

10 quotes for first day at work

"Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard"

#1

Image Source: freepik

"I still get the jitters every time I start a new job! I love it -- makes you feel alive"

#2

Image Source: freepik

"Go confidently in the direction of your dreams!”

#3

Image Source:  freepik

"A new job is like a blank book and you are the author"

#4

Image Source:  freepik

“Don’t let the fear of striking out hold you back”

Image Source: freepik

#5

“The expert at everything was once a beginner” 

#6

Image Source: freepik

“Your life doesn’t get better by chance, it gets better by change”

#7

Image Source: freepik

#8

Image Source: freepik

“It’s okay to be scared. Being scared means you’re about to do something really really brave”

#9

Image Source: freepik

“You can handle whatever life throws at you”

#10

Image Source: freepik

“Opportunities don’t happen, you create them”

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here