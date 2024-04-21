Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 21, 2024
10 quotes for first day at work
"Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard"
#1
Image Source: freepik
"I still get the jitters every time I start a new job! I love it -- makes you feel alive"
#2
Image Source: freepik
"Go confidently in the direction of your dreams!”
#3
Image Source: freepik
"A new job is like a blank book and you are the author"
#4
Image Source: freepik
“Don’t let the fear of striking out hold you back”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“The expert at everything was once a beginner”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“Your life doesn’t get better by chance, it gets better by change”
#7
Image Source: freepik
#8
Image Source: freepik
“It’s okay to be scared. Being scared means you’re about to do something really really brave”
#9
Image Source: freepik
“You can handle whatever life throws at you”
#10
Image Source: freepik
“Opportunities don’t happen, you create them”
