10 quotes for International Father's Day
A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow
Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song
To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter
Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father
A father carries pictures of where his money used to be
One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters
When a father gives to his son, both laugh; when a son gives to his father, both cry
A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely
Daddies don't just love their children every now and then, it's a love without end
Every son's first superhero is his father
