Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 15, 2024

10 quotes for International Father's Day

A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow

Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song

To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter

Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father

A father carries pictures of where his money used to be

One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters

When a father gives to his son, both laugh; when a son gives to his father, both cry

A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely

Daddies don't just love their children every now and then, it's a love without end

Every son's first superhero is his father

