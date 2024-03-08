Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

March 08, 2024

10 quotes For International Women's day 

A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink

#1

Image: pexels

To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can

#2

Image: pexels

Women that believe in each other can survive anything. Women who believe in each other create armies that will win kingdoms and wars

#3

Image: pexels

Beauty is about enhancing what you have. Let yourself shine through

#4

Image: pexels

The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence

Image: pexels

#5

Women are the real architects of society

#6

Image: pexels

Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong; it's about changing the way the world perceives that strength

#7

Image: pexels

The most important thing one woman can do for another is to illuminate and expand her sense of actual possibilities

#8

Image: pexels

#9

Image: pexels

Don’t think about making women fit the world — think about making the world fit women

If you don't see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it for yourself

 #10

Image: pexels

