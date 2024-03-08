Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
March 08, 2024
10 quotes For International Women's day
A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink
To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can
Women that believe in each other can survive anything. Women who believe in each other create armies that will win kingdoms and wars
Beauty is about enhancing what you have. Let yourself shine through
The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence
Women are the real architects of society
Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong; it's about changing the way the world perceives that strength
The most important thing one woman can do for another is to illuminate and expand her sense of actual possibilities
Don’t think about making women fit the world — think about making the world fit women
If you don't see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it for yourself
