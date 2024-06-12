Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 12, 2024

10 Quotes for Monsoon Lovers

Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards. ― Vladimir Nabokov

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet. ― Bob Marley

#2

Image Source: Pexels

True, the sun and the wind inspire. But rain has an edge. Who, after all, dreams of dancing in dust? Or kissing in the bright sun? ― Cynthia Barnett

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass...It's about learning to dance in the rain. ― Vivian Greene

#4

Image Source: Pexels

The monsoons were the real thing; they dissolved things to the bone. ― Anjum Hasan, The Cosmopolitans

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Rain didn't make things messy. People did that all on their own. — Barbara Delinsky

Image Source: Pexels

#6

Being soaked alone is cold. Being soaked with your best friend is an adventure. — Emily Wing

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book. — Bill Watterson

#8

Image Source: Pexels

And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow. ― Gilbert K Chesterton

#9

Image Source: Pexels

No person has the right to be sad on rainy days. Dance in the rain as though you are dancing with a lover. ― Hugh Latimer

#10

Image Source: Pexels

