Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 12, 2024
10 Quotes for Monsoon Lovers
Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards. ― Vladimir Nabokov
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet. ― Bob Marley
#2
Image Source: Pexels
True, the sun and the wind inspire. But rain has an edge. Who, after all, dreams of dancing in dust? Or kissing in the bright sun? ― Cynthia Barnett
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass...It's about learning to dance in the rain. ― Vivian Greene
#4
Image Source: Pexels
The monsoons were the real thing; they dissolved things to the bone. ― Anjum Hasan, The Cosmopolitans
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Rain didn't make things messy. People did that all on their own. — Barbara Delinsky
Image Source: Pexels
#6
Being soaked alone is cold. Being soaked with your best friend is an adventure. — Emily Wing
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book. — Bill Watterson
#8
Image Source: Pexels
And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow. ― Gilbert K Chesterton
#9
Image Source: Pexels
No person has the right to be sad on rainy days. Dance in the rain as though you are dancing with a lover. ― Hugh Latimer
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.