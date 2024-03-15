Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 15, 2024
10 Quotes for Mountain lovers
“You have to go through those mountains and valleys- because that’s what life is: soul growth”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“The mountains are calling and I must go”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“Those who travel to mountain-tops are half in love with themselves and half in love with oblivion”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“I am never lost in mountains; it is where I found myself”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“It is always the same with mountains. Once you have lived with them, you belong to them. There’s no escape”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“I like the mountains because they make me feel small. They help me sort out what’s important in life”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“Life is good but it’s better in the mountains”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“All mountain landscapes hold stories: the one we read, the one we dream, the ones we create”
“Climb the mountains so you can see the world, not so the world can see you”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.