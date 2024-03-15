Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 15, 2024

10 Quotes for Mountain lovers 

“You have to go through those mountains and valleys- because that’s what life is: soul growth”

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“The mountains are calling and I must go”

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“Those who travel to mountain-tops are half in love with themselves and half in love with oblivion”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“I am never lost in mountains; it is where I found myself”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“It is always the same with mountains. Once you have lived with them, you belong to them. There’s no escape”

Image Source: Freepik

#5

“You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way”

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“I like the mountains because they make me feel small. They help me sort out what’s important in life”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“Life is good but it’s better in the mountains”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“All mountain landscapes hold stories: the one we read, the one we dream, the ones we create”

“Climb the mountains so you can see the world, not so the world can see you”

 #10

Image Source: Freepik

