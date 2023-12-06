Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 06, 2023

10 quotes for new parents

“We never know the love of a parent until we become parents ourselves.”- Henry Ward Beecher

“People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one.”- Leo Burke

“Children make you want to start life over.”- Muhammad Ali

“A baby is born with a need to be loved—and never outgrows it.”- Frank A. Clark

"There are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child." - Anne Lamott

"A new baby is like the beginning of all things wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities." - Eda LeShan

"There is nothing like a newborn baby to renew your spirit and to buttress your resolve to make the world a better place." - Virginia Kelley

“Babies are always more trouble than you thought – and more wonderful.”- Charles Osgood

"It is the nature of babies to be in bliss." - Deepak Chopra

“Children are made readers on the laps of their parents.”- Emilie Buchwald

