Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 06, 2023
10 quotes for new parents
“We never know the love of a parent until we become parents ourselves.”- Henry Ward Beecher
“People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one.”- Leo Burke
“Children make you want to start life over.”- Muhammad Ali
“A baby is born with a need to be loved—and never outgrows it.”- Frank A. Clark
"There are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child." - Anne Lamott
"A new baby is like the beginning of all things wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities." - Eda LeShan
"There is nothing like a newborn baby to renew your spirit and to buttress your resolve to make the world a better place." - Virginia Kelley
“Babies are always more trouble than you thought – and more wonderful.”- Charles Osgood
"It is the nature of babies to be in bliss." - Deepak Chopra
“Children are made readers on the laps of their parents.”- Emilie Buchwald
