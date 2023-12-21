Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 21, 2023
10 quotes for one-sided lovers
You are never mine, but still, I am afraid to lose you
#1
Image Source: Pexels.
I could feel my tears drag down my heart like an anchor sinking into a deep ocean
#2
Image Source: Pexels.
People do incredible things for love, particularly for unrequited love
#3
Image Source: Pexels.
If you don't receive love from those who are meant to love you, you will never stop looking for it
#4
Image Source: Pexels.
Miserable pain is the result of an absence of love
#5
Image Source: Pexels.
Every time I trust someone new, they end up reminding me why I shouldn’t trust anyone at all
#6
Image Source: Pexels.
It’s funny how a person can break your heart, and you can still love them with all the little pieces
#7
Image Source: Pexels.
If only life was fair, but I understand it’s not, that’s why you cannot love me
#8
Image Source: Pexels.
I love you, and it kills me each day to see that you do not feel the same way too
#9
Image Source: Pexels.
Problems can be fixed. But unrequited love is a tragedy
#10
Image Source: Pexels.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.