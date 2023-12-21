Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 21, 2023

10 quotes for one-sided lovers 

You are never mine, but still, I am afraid to lose you

#1

I could feel my tears drag down my heart like an anchor sinking into a deep ocean

#2

People do incredible things for love, particularly for unrequited love

 #3

If you don't receive love from those who are meant to love you, you will never stop looking for it

#4

Miserable pain is the result of an absence of love

#5

Every time I trust someone new, they end up reminding me why I shouldn’t trust anyone at all 

#6

It’s funny how a person can break your heart, and you can still love them with all the little pieces

 #7

If only life was fair, but I understand it’s not, that’s why you cannot love me

#8

I love you, and it kills me each day to see that you do not feel the same way too

#9

Problems can be fixed. But unrequited love is a tragedy

#10

