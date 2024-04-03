Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

APRIL 03, 2024

10 quotes for self improvement 

Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better - Maya Angelou

#1

Image Source: Pexels

There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self - Ernest Hemingway

#2

Image Source: Pexels

When we’re growing up there are all sorts of people telling us what to do when really what we need is space to work out who to be - Elliot Page

#3

Image Source: Pexels

If there is no struggle, there is no progress - Frederick Douglass

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Permit yourself to change your mind when something is no longer working for you - Nedra Glover Tawwab

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Be not afraid of growing slowly; be afraid only of standing still - Chinese Proverb

#6

Image Source: Pexels

People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do - Rob Siltanen

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything - George Bernard Shaw

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Once we accept our limits, we go beyond them - Albert Einstein

The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change - Carl R. Rogers

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here