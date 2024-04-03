Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
APRIL 03, 2024
10 quotes for self improvement
Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better - Maya Angelou
#1
There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self - Ernest Hemingway
#2
When we’re growing up there are all sorts of people telling us what to do when really what we need is space to work out who to be - Elliot Page
#3
If there is no struggle, there is no progress - Frederick Douglass
#4
Permit yourself to change your mind when something is no longer working for you - Nedra Glover Tawwab
#5
Be not afraid of growing slowly; be afraid only of standing still - Chinese Proverb
People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do - Rob Siltanen
#7
Those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything - George Bernard Shaw
#8
#9
Once we accept our limits, we go beyond them - Albert Einstein
The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change - Carl R. Rogers
#10
