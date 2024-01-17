Heading 3

January 17, 2024

10 quotes for single mothers 

“Some days she has no idea how she’ll do it. But every single day. It still gets done”

“The best gift a parent can give children is time... Single moms need to know it’s okay to have a little ‘me’ time. You’ll feel refreshed, and you’ll be a better mom!”

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child”

“I was told I couldn't have children, so every day I am kissing the sky with happiness about it”

“You always have to carry on. And you can, because you have to”

“Being a working mother and a working single parent instills in you a sense of determination” 

“Single moms are like superheroes. They do the job of both parents with pride”

“Think of being a single mom as a badge of honor. You are single-handedly raising some fantastic children”

“Being a single mom has caused some tears, but also some of the biggest smiles”

“I'm a mother. Single or not, it takes strength”

