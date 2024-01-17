Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 17, 2024
10 quotes for single mothers
“Some days she has no idea how she’ll do it. But every single day. It still gets done”
#1
“The best gift a parent can give children is time... Single moms need to know it’s okay to have a little ‘me’ time. You’ll feel refreshed, and you’ll be a better mom!”
#2
“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child”
#3
“I was told I couldn't have children, so every day I am kissing the sky with happiness about it”
#4
“You always have to carry on. And you can, because you have to”
#5
“Being a working mother and a working single parent instills in you a sense of determination”
#6
“Single moms are like superheroes. They do the job of both parents with pride”
#7
“Think of being a single mom as a badge of honor. You are single-handedly raising some fantastic children”
#8
#9
“Being a single mom has caused some tears, but also some of the biggest smiles”
“I'm a mother. Single or not, it takes strength”
#10
