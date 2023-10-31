Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
october 31, 2023
10 quotes for solo travelers
Don’t be scared to walk alone. Don’t be scared to like it. — John Mayer
Image: Pexels
#1
Some journeys can be only traveled alone. – Kein Poiro
Image: Pexels
#2
Travel only with thy equals or thy betters; if there are none, travel alone. — Buddha
Image: Pexels
#3
If you make friends with yourself you will never be alone. – Maxwell Maltz
Image: Pexels
#4
Travel far enough, you meet yourself. –David Mitchell
Image: Pexels
#5
There are some places in life where you can only go alone. Embrace the beauty of your solo journey. – Mandy Hale
Image: Pexels
#6
Live your life by a compass, not a clock. – Erica Jong
Image: Pexels
#7
Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all. – Helen Keller
Image: Pexels
#8
The life you have led doesn’t need to be the only life you have. – Elizabeth Gilbert
Image: Pexels
#9
If you don’t get out of the box you’ve been raised in, you won’t understand how much bigger the world is. – Angelina Jolie
Image: Pexels
#10
