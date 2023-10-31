Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit

Travel

october 31, 2023

10 quotes for solo travelers 

Don’t be scared to walk alone. Don’t be scared to like it. — John Mayer

Image: Pexels

#1

Some journeys can be only traveled alone. – Kein Poiro

Image: Pexels

#2

Travel only with thy equals or thy betters; if there are none, travel alone. — Buddha

Image: Pexels

#3

If you make friends with yourself you will never be alone. – Maxwell Maltz

Image: Pexels

#4

Travel far enough, you meet yourself. –David Mitchell

Image: Pexels

#5

There are some places in life where you can only go alone. Embrace the beauty of your solo journey. – Mandy Hale

Image: Pexels

#6

Live your life by a compass, not a clock. – Erica Jong

Image: Pexels

#7

Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all. – Helen Keller

Image: Pexels

#8

The life you have led doesn’t need to be the only life you have. – Elizabeth Gilbert

Image: Pexels

#9

If you don’t get out of the box you’ve been raised in, you won’t understand how much bigger the world is. – Angelina Jolie

Image: Pexels

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here