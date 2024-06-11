Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

JUNE 11, 2024

10 quotes for stronger mindset


“Be tolerant with others and strict with yourself”

#1

“We are more often frightened than hurt; and we suffer more from imagination than from reality”

#2

"You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realize this and you will find strength”

#3

“We are disturbed not by things, but by the view which we take of them”

#4

“If you are ever tempted to look for outside approval, realize that you have compromised your integrity. If you need a witness, be your own”

#5

“It takes strength to be vulnerable. Exposing a weakness in order to grow. Most people cover up their cracks, fearing someone will break them”

#6

"The only way to deal with fear is to face it head on"

#7

“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts”

#8

“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one”

#9

“He who fears death will never do anything worth of a man who is alive”

#10

