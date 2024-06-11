Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 11, 2024
10 quotes for stronger mindset
“Be tolerant with others and strict with yourself”
#1
“We are more often frightened than hurt; and we suffer more from imagination than from reality”
#2
"You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realize this and you will find strength”
#3
“We are disturbed not by things, but by the view which we take of them”
#4
“If you are ever tempted to look for outside approval, realize that you have compromised your integrity. If you need a witness, be your own”
#5
“It takes strength to be vulnerable. Exposing a weakness in order to grow. Most people cover up their cracks, fearing someone will break them”
#6
#7“The only way to deal with fear is to face it head on”
“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts”
#8
“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one”
#9
“He who fears death will never do anything worth of a man who is alive”
#10
