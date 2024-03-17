Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 17, 2024
10 quotes for student success
"There are plenty of difficult obstacles in your path. Don't allow yourself to become one of them"
#1
Image Source: freepik
"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world"
#2
Image Source: freepik
"A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new"
#3
Image Source: freepik
"End is not the end in fact E.N.D. Means Efforts Never Dies”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“Learning is never done without error and defeat”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“Don’t wait for the opportunity. Create it”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough”
#7
Image Source: freepik
“Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else”
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
“Everyday is a second chance”
“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it”
#10
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.