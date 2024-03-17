Heading 3

March 17, 2024

10 quotes for student success

"There are plenty of difficult obstacles in your path. Don't allow yourself to become one of them"

#1

"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world"

#2

"A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new"

#3

"End is not the end in fact E.N.D. Means Efforts Never Dies”

#4

“Learning is never done without error and defeat”

#5

“Don’t wait for the opportunity. Create it”

#6

“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough”

#7

“Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else”

#8

#9

“Everyday is a second chance”

“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it”

#10

