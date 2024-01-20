Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 20, 2024

10 quotes for your Mother-in-law 

“I have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. We’re both Leos we understand each other”

#1

Image Source: Freepik

"A daughter-in-law cannot be perfect by herself. A beautiful mother-in-law helps her be one."

#2

Image Source: Freepik

"The only thing more intimidating than a huge international film star is your mother-in-law.”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

"Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law."

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“My husband treats me like a princess, and this implies that he has been raised by a person who is a queen.”

Image Source: Freepik

#5

“A mother gives you birth and gives you a life, but a mother-in-law gives you her life.”

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“A mother-in-law’s appreciation for her daughter-in-law is no less than a reward.”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“When you have a wonderful mother-in-law who supports you, understand that you are lucky.”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“The best thing about having you as my mother-in-law is my children having you as their granny.”

“Respected mother-in-law, I have no words to thank you for guiding me in my life after my marriage.”

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here