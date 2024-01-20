Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 20, 2024
10 quotes for your Mother-in-law
“I have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. We’re both Leos we understand each other”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
"A daughter-in-law cannot be perfect by herself. A beautiful mother-in-law helps her be one."
#2
Image Source: Freepik
"The only thing more intimidating than a huge international film star is your mother-in-law.”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
"Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law."
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“My husband treats me like a princess, and this implies that he has been raised by a person who is a queen.”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“A mother gives you birth and gives you a life, but a mother-in-law gives you her life.”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“A mother-in-law’s appreciation for her daughter-in-law is no less than a reward.”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“When you have a wonderful mother-in-law who supports you, understand that you are lucky.”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“The best thing about having you as my mother-in-law is my children having you as their granny.”
“Respected mother-in-law, I have no words to thank you for guiding me in my life after my marriage.”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.