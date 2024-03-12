Heading 3
March 12, 2024
10 Quotes from The Alchemist
“It's the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting”
#1
“People are capable, at any time in their lives, of doing what they dream of”
#2
“Whoever you are, or whatever it is that you do, when you really want something, it's because that desire originated in the soul of the universe. It's your mission on earth”
#3
“The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them”
#4
“There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure”
#5
“Everyone seems to have a clear idea of how other people should lead their lives, but none about his or her own”
#6
“If you start by promising what you don't even have yet, you'll lose your desire to work toward getting it”
#7
“You must always know what it is that you want”
#8
#9
“Give yourself the freedom to try out new things, don't be so set in the ways that you can't grow”
“When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it”
#10
