JUly 03, 2024
10 quotes from The Rules Do Not Apply
“Daring to think that the rules do not apply is the mark of a visionary. It’s also a symptom of narcissism”
“Writing is communicating with an unknown intimate who is always available, the way the faithful turn to God”
“There were shadows I saw out of the corner of my eye that looked like problems waiting to become real, but you never know with shadows”
“Death comes for us. You may get ten minutes on this earth or you may get eighty years but nobody gets out alive”
“Or maybe it was too late, and I had already chosen, inadvertently and incrementally, to be something else”
“John Updike wrote that marriage is like two people locked up with one lesson to read, over and over, until the words become madness”
“There is nothing I love more than traveling to a place where I know nobody and where everything will be a surprise, and then writing about it”
“Life is uncooperative, impartial, incontestable”
“The whole point is that everybody gets to marry the person they love”
“Death comes for us. You may get ten minutes on this earth or you may get eighty years but nobody gets out alive. Accepting this rule gives me a funny flicker of peace”
