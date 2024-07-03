Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 03, 2024

10 quotes from The Rules Do Not Apply 


“Daring to think that the rules do not apply is the mark of a visionary. It’s also a symptom of narcissism”

#1

Image: Freepik

“Writing is communicating with an unknown intimate who is always available, the way the faithful turn to God”

Image: Freepik

#2

“There were shadows I saw out of the corner of my eye that looked like problems waiting to become real, but you never know with shadows”

Image: Freepik

#3

“Death comes for us. You may get ten minutes on this earth or you may get eighty years but nobody gets out alive”

#4

Image: Freepik

“Or maybe it was too late, and I had already chosen, inadvertently and incrementally, to be something else”

#5

Image: Freepik

“John Updike wrote that marriage is like two people locked up with one lesson to read, over and over, until the words become madness”

#6

Image: Freepik

“There is nothing I love more than traveling to a place where I know nobody and where everything will be a surprise, and then writing about it”

#7

Image: Freepik

“Life is uncooperative, impartial, incontestable”

#8

Image: Freepik

“The whole point is that everybody gets to marry the person they love”

#9

Image: Freepik

“Death comes for us. You may get ten minutes on this earth or you may get eighty years but nobody gets out alive. Accepting this rule gives me a funny flicker of peace”

#10

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here