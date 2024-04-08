Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

APRIL 08, 2024

10 quotes that will make you question

“You have only 1 birthday, the rest are congratulations for surviving”

#1

“The number of people older than you never go up, it only goes down”

#2

“There are far too many people in the world that don’t know they’re the bad guy”

#3

“The world wasn’t better when you were young, you were just too young to notice its flaws”

#4

“Confidence is not ‘they will like’ me it’s ‘I’ll be fine if they don’t’”

#5

“The seats you choose in class decide your life”

#6

“The truth is, once you know how to die, you learn how to live”

#7

“There are two tragedies in life. One is to lose your heart’s desire. The other is to gain it”

#8

#9

“Life isn’t just about taking in oxygen and giving out carbon dioxide”

“All endings are also beginnings. We just don’t know it at the time”

#10

