Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 08, 2024
10 quotes that will make you question
“You have only 1 birthday, the rest are congratulations for surviving”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“The number of people older than you never go up, it only goes down”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“There are far too many people in the world that don’t know they’re the bad guy”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“The world wasn’t better when you were young, you were just too young to notice its flaws”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“Confidence is not ‘they will like’ me it’s ‘I’ll be fine if they don’t’”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“The seats you choose in class decide your life”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“The truth is, once you know how to die, you learn how to live”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“There are two tragedies in life. One is to lose your heart’s desire. The other is to gain it”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Life isn’t just about taking in oxygen and giving out carbon dioxide”
“All endings are also beginnings. We just don’t know it at the time”
#10
Image Source: Pexels
