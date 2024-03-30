Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 30, 2024

10 quotes to calm your anxiety

“Your calm mind is the ultimate weapon against your challenges. So relax”

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“Trust yourself. You’ve survived a lot, and you’ll survive whatever is coming”

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“For us, there is only the trying. The rest is not our business”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“The best use of creativity is imagination. The worst use of creativity is anxiety”

Image Source: Freepik

#5

You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them”

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“Every tomorrow has two handles. We can take hold of it with the handle of anxiety or the handle of faith”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“Let fear be a counselor and not a jailer”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you”

“You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf” 

#10

Image Source: Freepik

