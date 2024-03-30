Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 30, 2024
10 quotes to calm your anxiety
“Your calm mind is the ultimate weapon against your challenges. So relax”
#1
“Trust yourself. You’ve survived a lot, and you’ll survive whatever is coming”
#2
“I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened”
#3
“For us, there is only the trying. The rest is not our business”
#4
“The best use of creativity is imagination. The worst use of creativity is anxiety”
#5
You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them”
#6
“Every tomorrow has two handles. We can take hold of it with the handle of anxiety or the handle of faith”
#7
“Let fear be a counselor and not a jailer”
#8
#9
“You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you”
“You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf”
#10
