june 09, 2024

10 quotes to celebrate teamwork

"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much”

"Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships"

“I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things”

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”

“The nicest thing about teamwork is that you always have others on your side”

“Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success”

“Teamwork is the secret that makes common people achieve uncommon results”

“If you can laugh together, you can work together”

“A single arrow is easily broken, but not ten in a bundle”

“Tough times don’t last. Tough teams do”

