Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 02, 2024
10 Quotes to Cherish Beautiful Moments
“I am hopelessly in love with a memory. An echo from another time, another place”
—Michel Foucault
“No one can ever take your memories from you – each day is a new beginning, make good memories every day”
—Catherine Pulsifer
“There are memories that time does not erase… Forever does not make loss forgettable, only bearable”
—Cassandra Clare
“Memories and thoughts age, just as people do. But certain thoughts can never age, and certain memories can never fade”
—Haruki Murakami
“Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories we have of it”
—Stevie Wonder
“Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future”
—Elie Wiesel
“Our memory is a more perfect world than the universe: it gives back life to those who no longer exist”
—Guy de Maupassant
“Without memory, there is no healing. Without forgiveness, there is no future”
—Desmond Tutu
“Memory is the treasure house of the mind wherein the monuments thereof are kept and preserved”
—Thomas Fuller
“Memory is the diary we all carry about with us”
—Oscar Wilde
