Ishita Gupta 

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

10 quotes to cherish the memory of Mom

Lifestyle 

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

“You don’t go around grieving all the time, but the grief is still there and always will be.” ― Nigella Lawson

“And when great souls die, after a period, peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly.” ― Maya Angelou

"A mother's love endures through all." — Washington Irving

"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." — Robert Browning

"Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything." — C.S. Lewis

"Grief is the price we pay for love." — Queen Elizabeth II

"A mother's arms are made of tenderness, and children sleep soundly in them." — Victor Hugo

"Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads." — Henry David Thoreau

"While we are mourning the loss of our mother, others are rejoicing to meet theirs behind the veil." — John Taylor

"The song is ended, but the melody lingers on." — Irving Berlin

"When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure." — Anonymous

