Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 26, 2024
10 Quotes To Fight Demotivation
"Tough times never last. Tough people do" - Robert Schuller
#1
"If you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit" - Banksy
#2
"If you get up one more time than you fall, you will make it through" - Chinese proverb
#3
"Don't let today's disappointments cast a shadow on tomorrow's dreams" - Unknown
#4
"A moment of self-compassion can change your entire day. A string of such moments can change the course of your life" - Christopher K. Germer
#5
"You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice" - Bob Marley
#6
"Have respect for yourself, patience, and compassion. With these, you can handle anything" - Jack Kornfield
#7
"The strongest hearts have the most scars" - Unknown
#8
“It isn't what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it" - Dale Carnegie
#9
"Remember to take care of yourself. You can’t pour from an empty cup" - Unknown
#10
