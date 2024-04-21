Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 21, 2024
10 Quotes to Fight Failure
"It is impossible to live without failing at something unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all, in which case you have failed by default"
― J.K. Rowling
#1
Image Source: pixabay
"I can accept failure. Everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying”
― Michael Jordan
#2
Image Source: pixabay
"Failure is a part of the process. You just learn to pick yourself back up"
― Michelle Obama
#3
Image Source: pixabay
"Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fail"
― Confucius
#4
Image Source: pixabay
“When we give ourselves permission to fail, we, at the same time, give ourselves permission to excel”
― Eloise Ristad
Image Source: pixabay
#5
"It's fine to celebrate success, but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure"
― Bill Gates
#6
Image Source: pixabay
"Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly"
― John F. Kennedy
#7
Image Source: pixabay
#8
Image Source: pixabay
“Let the fear of failure be the background noise of your success”
— Giovanni Dienstmann
#9
Image Source: pixabay
“A fear of weakness only strengthens weakness”
— Criss Jami
#10
Image Source: pixabay
“The greatest mistake you can make in life is to be continually fearing you will make one”
— Elbert Hubbard
